MSOA urges state kickboxing associations to unite, merge

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: The Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) has appealed to the Meghalaya State Kick Boxing Association and the All Meghalaya Kick Boxing Association to unite and merger together for the larger of the sports and the athletes.

The MSOA had convened a meeting of the two associations at its conference in JN Stadium, Polo on Tuesday.

In the two-hour meeting, MSOA working president, John F Kharshiing said that it was suggested that both associations should come together and work out a way to merge into a single kickboxing body in the state.

The MSOA also strongly urged both sides to come together as one, since they cannot recognize two separate bodies under the same discipline.

Kharshiing who chaired the meeting informed that they were also instructed to resolve the matter internally and inform the MSOA at the earliest about the settlement, so that the existence of two associations does not hinder the growth and opportunities of kickboxing athletes in the state.

The meeting was attended by MSOA general secretary Finely L. Pariat, Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Affairs department PB War Nongbri, MSOA treasurer Ksan Warjri, MSOA executive member Dipshon Ryntathiang, along with leaders and members from both associations.