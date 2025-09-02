Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Business

Automakers report dip in vehicle dispatches in Aug as buyers await price cut in GST rejig

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 1: Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata Motors saw a dip in dispatches to dealers in August amid dip in demand with many prospective buyers postponing their buys anticipating a reduction in vehicle prices on account of the new GST framework.
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported an 8 per cent year-on-year dip in dispatches of passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month.
The company’s dispatches stood at 1,31,278 units last month as compared with 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month.
The drop in sales of the top carmakers come at a time when buyers have decided to delay purchases, expecting a cut in GST on vehicles.
The high-powered GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on September 3-4 to discuss moving to a two-slab taxation.
According to the reform proposed by the Centre to the GoMs, goods and services tax (GST) should be a two-rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, classifying goods and services as ‘merit’ and ‘standard’.
A special rate of 40 per cent will be levied on select few items like ultra-luxury cars and sin goods.
Currently, GST is a 4-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.
Presently, automobiles are taxed at 28 per cent, which is the highest GST slab.
A compensation cess, ranging from 1 to 22 per cent, is levied on top of this rate, depending on the type of vehicle. The total tax incidence on cars, depending on engine, capacity and length, ranges from 29 per cent for small petrol cars to 50 per cent for SUVs.
Electric vehicles are taxed at a 5 per cent rate. (PTI)

