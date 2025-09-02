Tuesday, September 2, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

M’laya records 168 deaths in road accidents in 2023: Report

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 1: Despite the number of road accidents in Meghalaya declining last year as compared to 2023, fatalities on the state’s roads showed a worrying upward trend.
The latest Road Accidents 2023 report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reveals that Meghalaya recorded an increase in road deaths, rising from 162 in 2022 to 168 in 2023. Over the same period, the total number of accidents dropped from 246 to 223.
Nationally, the picture remains grim. During the calendar year 2023, road crashes across India claimed about 1.73 lakh lives while leaving 4.63 lakh people injured. The report underscores that accidents stem from the complex interaction of multiple factors, calling for a broad-based and multipronged approach to curb the toll of deaths and injuries.
In the North East, the report points to a relatively steady share of road accidents in the country’s overall tally over the last five years, from 2019 to 2023. Assam consistently topped the region in accident numbers during this period, with Tripura following in second place with 577 accidents, while Manipur was third with 398 accidents.
The report further notes that Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura saw an increase in accidents in 2023 as compared to 2022, while all other Northeastern states, including Meghalaya, recorded a decline.

Previous article
Mawlai resident’s body reaches Guwahati airport
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

National nuggets

BJP MLA’s brother arrested for ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM Yogi GORAKHPUR, Sep 1: Posting “derogatory” remarks against UP CM...
Business

Sensex jumps 555 points on value buying, strong GDP data

Mumbai, Sep 1: Benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rebounded by nearly 555 points on value buying in IT,...
Business

SCO summit approves setting up of Development Bank

Tianjin (CHINA), Sep 1: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday announced that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)...
Business

India FTA boosts business confidence, UK Parl told

London, Sep 1: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

National nuggets

NATIONAL 0
BJP MLA’s brother arrested for ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM...

Sensex jumps 555 points on value buying, strong GDP data

Business 0
Mumbai, Sep 1: Benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rebounded...

SCO summit approves setting up of Development Bank

Business 0
Tianjin (CHINA), Sep 1: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi...
Load more

Popular news

National nuggets

NATIONAL 0
BJP MLA’s brother arrested for ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM...

Sensex jumps 555 points on value buying, strong GDP data

Business 0
Mumbai, Sep 1: Benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rebounded...

SCO summit approves setting up of Development Bank

Business 0
Tianjin (CHINA), Sep 1: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge