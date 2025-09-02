M’laya records 168 deaths in road accidents in 2023: Report

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 1: Despite the number of road accidents in Meghalaya declining last year as compared to 2023, fatalities on the state’s roads showed a worrying upward trend.

The latest Road Accidents 2023 report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reveals that Meghalaya recorded an increase in road deaths, rising from 162 in 2022 to 168 in 2023. Over the same period, the total number of accidents dropped from 246 to 223.

Nationally, the picture remains grim. During the calendar year 2023, road crashes across India claimed about 1.73 lakh lives while leaving 4.63 lakh people injured. The report underscores that accidents stem from the complex interaction of multiple factors, calling for a broad-based and multipronged approach to curb the toll of deaths and injuries.

In the North East, the report points to a relatively steady share of road accidents in the country’s overall tally over the last five years, from 2019 to 2023. Assam consistently topped the region in accident numbers during this period, with Tripura following in second place with 577 accidents, while Manipur was third with 398 accidents.

The report further notes that Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura saw an increase in accidents in 2023 as compared to 2022, while all other Northeastern states, including Meghalaya, recorded a decline.