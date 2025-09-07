Sunday, September 7, 2025
NATIONAL

If country runs on Rahul Gandhi’s directions, it will collapse: Giriraj Singh

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 7 :Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday made scathing remarks on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of embroiling the nation, from Bihar to Kashmir, in disrespect and instability. This statement comes following the incident involving the vandalism of a plaque featuring the Ashoka Emblem at the Hazratbal Shrine in J&amp;K’s Srinagar.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh remarked, “If the country runs on Rahul Gandhi’s directions, it will collapse.”

Coupling the vandalism with previous political controversies, Singh added, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu Yadav, how many times will you get Bihar abused? … In SIR, you brought Stalin and had him hurl abuses. You invited Revanth Reddy, who insulted the DNA of Bihar. And now, Rahul Gandhi, what have you made happen in Kashmir?”

He further stressed the emblem’s broader significance: “The Ashoka Pillar is not just the pillar of Emperor Ashoka of Bihar. It has been adopted by the Constitution. It has been embraced by the nation…” — a statement invoking national dignity and the constitutional sanctity of the symbol.

The controversy erupted after unidentified individuals defaced an inauguration plaque featuring the Ashoka Emblem, India’s national emblem, during renovation work by the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Waqf Board.

The damage to this revered symbol at a sensitive religious site sparked widespread condemnation. In response, the J&amp;K Police registered an FIR at Nigeen Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are now underway.

Singh went on to criticise Gandhi, saying, “Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the nation. This is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thinking and emotions toward the poor, the middle class, and the country. He lifted 27 crore poor people above the poverty line. Now, by simplifying and reducing GST, he prayed to Goddess Lakshmi during Durga Puja and Diwali so that festivals can be celebrated properly in poor households. That’s why he implemented it. Such occasions will keep coming every year, and Narendra Modi will keep giving in this way.”

–IANS

Previous article
Bengali must on signboards, shopkeepers in Kolkata begin making changes
Next article
Recalling 2013 U’khand tragedy, BJP accuses Congress of politicising Punjab flood relief
