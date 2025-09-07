Sunday, September 7, 2025
Mumbai Hospital receives bomb threat email; probe underway

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 7: Mumbai’s Nair Hospital was put on high alert after its dean received a threatening email alleging a bomb threat, sparking immediate concern at the well-known healthcare facility.

The email, received around 11.00 p.m. Saturday on the dean’s official ID, prompted swift action by the hospital administration, which immediately alerted Mumbai Police.

Security personnel, along with police teams, carried out an extensive search of the hospital premises but did not find any suspicious objects or traces of explosives.

Following the incident, police launched a probe to trace the source of the email and identify the sender.

Authorities are examining all possible leads while increasing patrolling and surveillance in and around the hospital.

Police have also urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

This latest scare comes at a time of heightened security across Mumbai.

Just two days earlier, Mumbai Airport was targeted with a similar threat email.

On Thursday, another alarming message was received on WhatsApp claiming that 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai with 400 kg of RDX loaded in 34 vehicles.

The message, which cited the name of an outfit called ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi,’ triggered an alarm just ahead of the large-scale Anant Chaturthi festivities.

The origin of the threat was traced to Noida, where police arrested Ashwani Kumar from his residence. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Shukla, Kumar was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

Investigations revealed Kumar, who identifies himself as an astrologer and Vastu expert, had sent the threat using the name of his former friend, Firoz, who had filed a case against him in Patna in 2023, leading to a three-month jail sentence.

The email was part of Kumar’s alleged attempt to falsely implicate Firoz and settle personal enmity.

The Mumbai Police registered a case at Worli police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Several mobile phones, SIM cards, and digital devices were seized from Kumar’s possession.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours and confirmed that security has been further tightened.

–IANS

Telangana CM delighted over peaceful Ganesh immersion festivities
