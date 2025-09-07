Sunday, September 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Punjab floods: SAD to hold emergency meet tomorrow to discuss relief work

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Chandigarh, Sep 7 : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called an emergency meeting on Monday in Chandigarh to assess the worsening flood situation in Punjab and chalk out a strategy to assist those affected by the crisis.

The meeting, which will be chaired by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the party headquarters, will review the losses across districts and finalise the party’s coordinated response.

Sharing details on X, senior SAD leader and former Punjab Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The Shiromani Akali Dal President S Sukhbir Singh Badal has convened an emergency meeting of District Presidents &amp; All Assembly in-charge’s tomorrow at 2 p.m. at party headquarters in Chandigarh.”

“The party will take feedback from party leaders on the losses suffered by people in different parts of Punjab &amp; will finalise the strategy to help the affected persons in this hour of crisis,” Cheema stated.

He further noted that the party’s grassroots cadres were already active in flood-hit areas but stressed that the scale of devastation required expanded efforts.

“Already the party cadres are working hard on the ground, but keeping in view the magnitude of the problem, the party will further intensify the efforts after taking ground reports,” he added.

Punjab has been reeling under floods for weeks, with widespread damage reported across the state.

According to initial assessments, Punjab has suffered damage worth over Rs 13,000 crore due to the floods since August 17.

The destruction has impacted homes, crops, and infrastructure across multiple districts, with authorities continuing to evaluate the extent of losses.

The relentless rainfall in Punjab and the neighbouring hill states has triggered widespread devastation, affecting almost 2,000 villages across all districts.

Over 4,00,000 people have been impacted, with 43 reported deaths in 14 districts. The agricultural sector has suffered extensively, with 1,72,000 hectares of farmland damaged in 18 districts.

Additionally, infrastructure, homes, and livestock have sustained significant losses.

–IANS

Previous article
Jairam Ramesh recalls Bharat Jodo Yatra, says transformative milestone in Indian politics
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Jairam Ramesh recalls Bharat Jodo Yatra, says transformative milestone in Indian politics

New Delhi, Sep 7 :  Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday commemorated the third anniversary of the...
NATIONAL

Kolkata woman gang-raped during her birthday party, police search for accused

Kolkata, Sep 7 :A young woman in Kolkata has filed a complaint of gang-rape during her birthday party...
NATIONAL

In viral video, Trinamool MLA threatens acid attack on BJP leaders

Kolkata, Sep 7 :A purported video went viral on Sunday, in which a Trinamool Congress MLA was heard...
NATIONAL

The truth can’t be denied: BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Trump calling PM Modi great leader

New Delhi, Sep 7 : BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday, strongly endorsed US President Donald Trump’s recent...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jairam Ramesh recalls Bharat Jodo Yatra, says transformative milestone in Indian politics

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 7 :  Senior Congress leader Jairam...

Kolkata woman gang-raped during her birthday party, police search for accused

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 7 :A young woman in Kolkata has...

In viral video, Trinamool MLA threatens acid attack on BJP leaders

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 7 :A purported video went viral on...
Load more

Popular news

Jairam Ramesh recalls Bharat Jodo Yatra, says transformative milestone in Indian politics

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 7 :  Senior Congress leader Jairam...

Kolkata woman gang-raped during her birthday party, police search for accused

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 7 :A young woman in Kolkata has...

In viral video, Trinamool MLA threatens acid attack on BJP leaders

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 7 :A purported video went viral on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge