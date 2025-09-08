ADC bailout, missing coal, influx to dominate five-day autumn session

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: The five-day autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, beginning Monday, is expected to be dominated by a host of burning issues ranging from the infringement on the autonomy of the autonomous district councils and their functioning, influx, the growing menace of drug abuse, lack of education reforms, and the controversy over the Tura Medical College project.

Although heavily outnumbered in the Assembly, with only nine legislators (five from TMC, three from VPP and Adelbert Nongrum, who was suspended by the VPP), the Opposition is poised to raise pertinent issues and take the NPP-led MDA dispensation head on in the session.

The VPP is all set to challenge the Treasury over issues like the missing coal, increase in drugs and HIV cases and the bailout of the ADCs.

In addition, the VPP will also highlight the issue of the Meghalaya Education Grant, the GST tax fraud, and influx, especially in context of the eviction drives in neighbouring Assam.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma told The Shillong Times that the TMC has strategised to make the most out of the short duration of the session to highlight pressing concerns.

He pointed out that the Assembly has been allotted five working days, two for private members’ business and three for government business making it difficult to cover all issues.

Sangma stressed that despite the limited time, the Opposition intends to flag a number of matters such as the alarming rise in substance abuse, instances of petty crimes, the neglect faced by several categories of government employees including teachers, and the government’s handling of reforms in the education sector.

He described education as a vital social sector and insisted that related issues must receive due attention.

The Tura Medical College will also figure prominently, with Sangma highlighting protests in the Garo Hills against the proposed PPP model and calling on the government to respect the collective voice of the people.

He further noted that the ADCs are struggling with serious challenges and accused the government of neglect and lack of adequate response. He said the councils must receive the kind of support that is constitutionally mandated.

He said questions will be raised on how PMGSY funds are being utilised, pointing to delays and flawed implementation of several projects in the state.

He also emphasised the need for efficient management of resources in government programmes. Issues surrounding the Jal Jeevan Mission and power projects, including the Ganol project, will also be raised, with Sangma noting that the inflated costs of certain projects were avoidable and had drawn widespread concern.