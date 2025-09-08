Monday, September 8, 2025
Impersonator close to top politicians: Report

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Mebanshem Snaitang, who was arrested on Friday along with a dozen bodyguards posing as law enforcement personnel armed with air guns, is alleged to have close links with top politicians of the state.
Informed sources on Sunday told The Shillong Times that Snaitang is reportedly a regular visitor to a senior cabinet minister at the Main Secretariat.
There are unconfirmed reports that suggest that Snaitang had links with jailed HNLC leader Julius Dorphang. Police is yet to confirm this.
The self-proclaimed businessman, also claiming to be a budding politician, is reportedly laying the groundwork to contest from Mawhati constituency in the 2028 Assembly elections.
He has already begun campaigning across villages under the constituency, donating chairs, providing financial assistance to residents, and even gifting a large smart television to a village.
Allegations have also surfaced that Snaitang duped several youths, especially in Ri-Bhoi, with false promises of jobs.
In addition, Snaitang is said to be one of the directors of Umsyiem Private Limited, an export firm.
The dramatic arrest unfolded on Friday afternoon when three vehicles with tinted windows, one without a registration plate, were spotted outside the Secretariat.
On inspection, police found 12 men dressed in black inside the vehicles along with Snaitang. Air guns and other suspicious items were seized, and the group was taken to Sadar Police Station.
Snaitang was also booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for using tinted glasses, which mandate at least 70 per cent Visual Light Transmission (VLT) through windshields.
Earlier on Saturday, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem had informed that police seized five air guns and two air pistols, each valued under Rs 10,000.
He added that while police had sought a three-day remand for Snaitang, the local court rejected the plea, remanding both him and his 12 “bodyguards” to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh voiced concern over the episode, stressing that such activities cannot be tolerated. She also lauded the police for their swift action, hailing them for a job well done.

Verbal altercation led to clash between youth, alleged KSU members
