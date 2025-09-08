RGU Chancellor declares ₹1 crore corpus fund for the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: Shri Bimal Bora, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, today inaugurated the “Sudhakantha Museum” at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU). On the same occasion, RGU Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari launched the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Oration Series, an initiative dedicated to celebrating the timeless legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and inspiring the younger generation with his vision and ideals, on the auspicious occasion of the bard’s birth centenary. Announcing a significant initiative, Dr. Pansari also declared a ₹1 crore corpus fund for the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity at RGU.

The ceremony was graced by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. A.K. Buragohain, Professor Emeritus & Chair Professor of the Centre Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Former Asam Sahitya Sabha president and Padma Shri awardee Surjya Hazarika, renowned Sattriya exponent Mridusmita Das Bora, noted writer Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Dr. Akashitora Saikia, Prof. Rakhee Kalita, along with a host of dignitaries, scholars, artists, and admirers of Dr. Hazarika.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Pansari paid tribute to Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled contributions to art, culture, and society, emphasizing his enduring relevance in contemporary times. He reiterated that the newly created Centre would serve as a hub for nurturing creativity and carrying forward the bard’s vision for generations to come.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury said, “This year marks the birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, and we see it as an opportunity to regenerate public enthusiasm and admiration for him in a way that can endure for another hundred years—until the next centenary.”

He further stressed the importance of a comprehensive and scientific study of Dr. Hazarika’s songs and creations to showcase his contributions on the global stage. “His genius lay in being deeply rooted in his culture while reaching out to universal dimensions. Our goal is to study his creative process and apply its principles across disciplines at the University, so that students learn how creativity can connect them to society and bring recognition and rewards in return,” he added.

The inaugural session of the Centenary Oration Series featured thought-provoking addresses. Prof. Choudhury delivered the opening oration on “The Song that Fetched New Seeds: Sudhakantha at His Creative Height.” Eminent historian Prof. Shiela Bora spoke on “Mohabahu Brahmaputra: The Sentinel of History and the Multifaceted Cultural Traditions of Assam,” while Bimal Kumar Dev Medhi reflected on the musical works “Xaagor Xongomot” and “Mahabahu Brahmaputra.”

In the coming days, the series will continue with lectures by P.J. Baruah, Distinguished Professor, RSCOM, RGU, on “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika: Philosopher and Guide to Assamese Identity,” Prof. Pradip Jyoti Mahanta, Department of English, RGU, on “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Art Persona and Sankaradeva,” and Prof. Surajit Mukhopadhyay, Director, Centre for Inter-Disciplinary Research, on “Songs of Resistance and Hope: The Idea of Universality in Bhupen Hazarika.” Several other distinguished speakers will also join the Centenary Oration Series, enriching the ongoing dialogue on the enduring legacy of Sudhakantha.