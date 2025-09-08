Monday, September 8, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

RIMS students’ body rejects NPYF’s demand for apology

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 7: The Association of Meghalaya Medical Students, RIMS Imphal, has rejected the demand for an apology by the National Peoples’ Youth Front (NPYF) from one of their peers who voiced legitimate concerns during a recent meeting on the proposed Tura Medical College.
“Under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, every citizen has the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression. As students, we exercised this right by raising concerns on the PPP model of management proposed for the upcoming Tura Medical College. To term such participation as ‘disruptive’ is an unjust attempt to silence democratic voices,” the students’ body said.
“Further, Article 21 guarantees our Right to Life and Liberty, which inherently includes the right to freely engage in discussions that directly affect our future and the healthcare of the state. We, therefore, reject any demand for an ‘unconditional apology’,” it added.
It may be recalled that the NPYF has demanded unconditional apology from a medical student for being “disrespectful” to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, during the meeting held at Tura to discuss issues concerning the upcoming Tura Medical College.
NPYF working president Anclucis M. Marak said the student displayed a lack of knowledge, maturity, and basic etiquette, failing to express concerns respectfully.
“His behavior was not only inappropriate and disrespectful but also deeply unbecoming of a student, more so of one pursuing the noble profession of medicine. It also appears that the said individual may have been motivated or instigated by vested interests with the malicious intent of creating an atmosphere of discord and derailing the otherwise peaceful and productive discussions of this august gathering,” Marak had said.

Previous article
Tourist taxi row: Paul calls for talks instead of protests
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourist taxi row: Paul calls for talks instead of protests

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has emphasised that dialogue must take precedence over protests...
SPORTS

Lakshya Chahar advances

WORLD BOXING Liverpool, Sep 7: India’s Lakshya Chahar came up with a clinical performance to defeat former Asian Championships...
MEGHALAYA

Impersonator close to top politicians: Report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: Mebanshem Snaitang, who was arrested on Friday along with a dozen bodyguards posing...
MEGHALAYA

Verbal altercation led to clash between youth, alleged KSU members

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: The clash between alleged members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourist taxi row: Paul calls for talks instead of protests

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh...

Lakshya Chahar advances

SPORTS 0
WORLD BOXING Liverpool, Sep 7: India’s Lakshya Chahar came up...

Impersonator close to top politicians: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: Mebanshem Snaitang, who was...
Load more

Popular news

Tourist taxi row: Paul calls for talks instead of protests

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh...

Lakshya Chahar advances

SPORTS 0
WORLD BOXING Liverpool, Sep 7: India’s Lakshya Chahar came up...

Impersonator close to top politicians: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 7: Mebanshem Snaitang, who was...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge