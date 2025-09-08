RIMS students’ body rejects NPYF’s demand for apology

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 7: The Association of Meghalaya Medical Students, RIMS Imphal, has rejected the demand for an apology by the National Peoples’ Youth Front (NPYF) from one of their peers who voiced legitimate concerns during a recent meeting on the proposed Tura Medical College.

“Under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, every citizen has the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression. As students, we exercised this right by raising concerns on the PPP model of management proposed for the upcoming Tura Medical College. To term such participation as ‘disruptive’ is an unjust attempt to silence democratic voices,” the students’ body said.

“Further, Article 21 guarantees our Right to Life and Liberty, which inherently includes the right to freely engage in discussions that directly affect our future and the healthcare of the state. We, therefore, reject any demand for an ‘unconditional apology’,” it added.

It may be recalled that the NPYF has demanded unconditional apology from a medical student for being “disrespectful” to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, during the meeting held at Tura to discuss issues concerning the upcoming Tura Medical College.

NPYF working president Anclucis M. Marak said the student displayed a lack of knowledge, maturity, and basic etiquette, failing to express concerns respectfully.

“His behavior was not only inappropriate and disrespectful but also deeply unbecoming of a student, more so of one pursuing the noble profession of medicine. It also appears that the said individual may have been motivated or instigated by vested interests with the malicious intent of creating an atmosphere of discord and derailing the otherwise peaceful and productive discussions of this august gathering,” Marak had said.