Speaker defends five-day session, says BAC took unanimous call

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Sunday defended the five-day autumn session, clarifying that the decision was taken unanimously by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which also includes Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.

The Speaker said the BAC collectively agreed on the duration of the session, noting that the number of business items listed for this session was fewer than other times.

He added that a longer sitting is most likely during the upcoming budget session, a proposal that had been agreed upon by all members, including the Opposition leader.

He maintained that if anything contrary was being said outside the BAC, he was not aware of it.

He further explained that as BAC Chairman, his role is to facilitate decisions, while members have the freedom to express their views on what should be done. He stressed that the committee remained open for examination of such matters at any time.