Monday, September 8, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tourist taxi row: Paul calls for talks instead of protests

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has emphasised that dialogue must take precedence over protests in addressing the stand-off involving the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) and the entry of tourist taxis from outside the state. Protests, he warned, would only inflame the situation and jeopardise relations between drivers on either side.
This comes in the wake of the Tourist Transporter’ Association of Assam (TTAA) cautioning that Meghalayans alone will suffer if the AKMTTA proceeds with its agitation on September 16 to restrict tourist taxis from other states to enter tourist destinations in Khasi-Jaintia Hills.
Lyngdoh urged AKMTTA to engage with the committee led by Cyril VD Diengdoh, noting that several meetings had already been held without progress.
Lyngdoh cautioned that if protests go ahead, they could trigger retaliation from Assam. He pointed out that associations across the border have already warned of reciprocal action. “We have seen the reaction from the part of the Assam associations, where they have maintained that if their vehicles are prohibited from entering tourist spots in Meghalaya, they will also do the same,” he remarked.

