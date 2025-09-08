Verbal altercation led to clash between youth, alleged KSU members

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: The clash between alleged members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and a group of youths at Jaiaw on Saturday night reportedly stemmed from a verbal altercation that took place in Khyndai Lad the previous evening.

According to reports, the incident began when a group of youths intervened after some people, said to be KSU members, allegedly assaulted a drug user at Khyndai Lad on Friday.

It was informed that the youths had advised the alleged KSU members to issue a warning and provide counseling instead of resorting to physical assault.

This angered the members, who accused the youths of interfering in their actions.

Although the youths later apologised and admitted they might have been wrong in their intervention, tensions flared again the following night.

On Saturday, five alleged KSU members waited near Dr. H. Gordon Robert Hospital junction at Jaiaw, knowing that one of the youths involved in Friday’s incident resided there.

Initially, only one of them approached the youth for a discussion, but soon four others joined in and began assaulting him.

Subsequently, they summoned the other youths who were present in Khyndai Lad on Friday.

During the confrontation, the assaulters accused the group of being drug addicts and even alleged that they had urinated near the KSU office.

The youths claimed that they had left the scene before police arrived, following requests from members of the Dorbar Shnong. Three youths sustained injuries during the incident but were released after receiving medical treatment.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem on Sunday said that no FIR has been filed by either side.

Meanwhile, the KSU central leadership is yet to comment on this incident.