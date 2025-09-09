Bollywood Meets Anime: Tiger, Rashmika at Demon Slayer Event

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna attended a fan screening of the Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 in Mumbai.

The film, which is the first in a trilogy, follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human after being transformed into a demon.

The film features the fight between Tanjiro, Giyu, and the demon Akaza. Shroff, who recently appeared in the action film Baaghi 4, looked dapper at the event, while Mandanna paired her outfit with the movie’s lead character’s kimono suit.

The movie is set to release on Diwali this year.

The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and is set to release in Indian theatres on September 12, 2025.

The film is set to be a hit among anime fans in India. (PTI)