CM told to explain ADC pay offer amid ‘widespread apprehension’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Meghalaya Indigenous Tribes Constitutional Rights Movement (MITCRM) has sought clarification from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma regarding the state government’s proposal to pay the salaries of employees in the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

In a memorandum submitted on Monday, MITCRM convenor RL Blah said the move has sparked “widespread apprehension” that it could erode the autonomy and self-governance guaranteed to the ADCs under the Sixth Schedule. The group has asked the Chief Minister to respond within 15 days. “We recognise the potential need for financial support to strengthen local governance. However, there is concern that this step may inadvertently undermine the ADCs’ autonomy,” the memorandum stated. The group added that it is open to further discussions or meetings to address the matter collaboratively.

MITCRM questioned how the Cabinet arrived at its decision without consultations with key stakeholders, including elected MDCs and representatives of the ADCs. The group also sought clarity on whether the proposed funding would be a grant-in-aid, permanent salary support, or a loan, and asked for the specific objectives tied to the proposal.

Blah warned that the move could be perceived as a political maneuver ahead of elections or as an attempt to extend greater state control over the ADCs. He cautioned that such aid might come with conditions limiting the councils’ decision-making powers on land rights, revenue collection, and local governance through the Dorbar Shnong.

The memorandum further raised concerns over transparency in the ADCs’ revenue and expenditure. MITCRM asked how tolls, taxes, and other revenues currently collected are being utilized, and whether any proposed aid would go directly to MDCs, council employees, or the councils as institutions. “We request a clear outline of how this aid will be structured to prevent misuse and ensure transparency,” the group said. The movement also stressed the need for safeguards to prevent any attempt to introduce the Panchayati Raj system in Meghalaya, warning that such a move would dilute indigenous governance. “We emphasise the need to protect the fundamental rights and cultural integrity of the Khasi, Jaintia, Garo, and other indigenous communities,” Blah said.

MITCRM argued that the ADCs play a vital role in safeguarding tribal land, customs, and self-rule, and that any government intervention must strengthen rather than weaken these institutions. The group also called for its inclusion in committee-level consultations on the matter.

The memorandum follows an extraordinary meeting convened by MITCRM on September 7 at the KSU office in Jaiaw, attended by indigenous leaders, community representatives, and women leaders. Copies of the memorandum have also been sent to the KHADC, JHADC, and GHADC, with a request for their response within 15 days.