Entertainment Buzz

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Aryan’s witty love letter to cinema

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to release on Netflix on September 18. The show follows Aasmaan Singh, a newcomer with the ambition to make it big in Bollywood. With his family, including his best friend Parvaiz, manager Sanya, and uncle Avtar, Aasmaan faces his biggest challenge when he is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar’s daughter, Karishma. The film features a cameo coup with the Khans, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, and Disha Patani. The trailer also features songs from the film in collaboration with T-Series, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first song, Badli Si Hawa Hai, has already resonated with the audience. The playlist also includes Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, composed, produced, and arranged by Sachdev with Arijit Singh’s melodious voice. (IANS)

Snoop Dogg, Eli Roth team up for bold new horror movie

Rapper Snoop Dogg and filmmaker Eli Roth are collaborating on a horror movie called Don’t Go In That House, B****!, backed by Media Capital Technologies and The Horror Section. Roth, known for directing films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, will direct the film, while Dogg will produce and write the original soundtrack. Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh from MCT will produce, while Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams will executive produce for The Horror Section. The film is described as the “ultimate haunted house movie” and will be presented to international buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival. This marks Roth’s second movie under The Horror Section banner after Ice Cream Man, which was recently sold to international buyers at Cannes and is set for a 2026 theatrical release. (ANI)

Sunny Leone relishes spicy sandwiches made of chips

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared a video on Instagram, enjoying spicy chip-filled sandwiches made with bread, ketchup, chips, and black salt. She asked her team member Rajani about the creation, which she later confirmed was a Rajani sandwich. Sunny also shared a video celebrating Ganeshotsav with her children and Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival she has always enjoyed since coming to India. She painted a Lord Ganesh idol with her children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, expressing her love for the festival and the community. Sunny also appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar, directed by Keith Gomes, in his feature film directorial debut. The film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead. (IANS)

AR Rahman says Tom Felton is a major part of series Gandhi

Academy Award-winner AR Rahman has announced Tom Felton as a major part of the upcoming series Gandhi, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Felton will play Josiah Oldfield in the Hansal Mehta directed series, which follows the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The series, produced by Applause Entertainment, is set to span three seasons. The first season, set between 1888 to 1915, follows Gandhi’s early life. Felton has previously appeared in commercials and films, including The Borrowers, Anna and the King, and Harry Potter. He has also appeared in the sci-fi film Rise of the Planet of the Apes and indie films From the Rough and The Apparition. (IANS)