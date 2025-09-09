Tuesday, September 9, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Gaga wins big at VMAs, delivers powerful speech

By: Agencies

Date:

Lady Gaga has been named the Artist of The Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
In her acceptance speech, Gaga emphasized the importance of art in inspiring people and the discipline it requires to connect people worldwide.
She emphasized the responsibility of making the audience smile, dance, cry, and release, as well as building understanding and celebrating community.
Gaga hoped that her award would remind people of the importance of their art in their lives and the value of their simple skills. She dedicated the award to the audience, expressing gratitude for their support and the “little monsters” in her life.
Gaga also performed a pre-recorded performance at the gala night. She emphasized the importance of recognizing the power of art in connecting people and celebrating community. (ANI)

Previous article
Bollywood Meets Anime: Tiger, Rashmika at Demon Slayer Event
