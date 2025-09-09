House honours prominent pol figures who passed away

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The State Assembly’s autumn session opened on a sombre note on Monday, as legislators paused to honour the memory of leaders and prominent figures, who passed away in recent months. Tributes poured in from across party lines, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, former Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Speaker Thomas A Sangma leading the House in remembering their contributions.

The names recalled included former Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, veteran Jharkhand leader Shibu Soren, ex-MLA Samarendro Sangma, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and several others, whose passing in the last six months has left an unmistakable void. The chief minister, reflecting on Satya Pal Malik’s tenure in Meghalaya, described him as approachable and deeply invested in the welfare of people. “He was very positive and keen to support different issues that the state faced and legislations we brought in. He had a vast political history, from serving as Governor in several states to being the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and he shared that experience with Meghalaya,” the chief minister recalled. He also hailed Shibu Soren as a humble yet towering tribal statesman, remarking that his death was “not just a great loss for Jharkhand, but for tribal communities across the country.” Sangma further noted the tragic loss of Vijay Rupani in a plane crash earlier this year and remembered other promising leaders who died too soon.

Joining in, Mukul Sangma observed that the nation had lost men of stature—some after long public service and others in the prime of life. He fondly recalled Samarendro Sangma of Salmanpara as a grassroots politician, simple and accessible to the people he represented. On Satya Pal Malik, Mukul said his “different political approach and deep commitment for the masses” had left a lasting impression, and that conversations with him were both inspiring and enriching. Turning to Shibu Soren’s legacy, he praised his lifelong struggle for tribal rights and his leadership in the creation of Jharkhand. “His demise has left a huge vacuum in the sociopolitical landscape of the country,” Mukul said, before closing with a verse from Psalms: “He heals the broken hearted and binds up their wounds.”

Speaker Thomas A Sangma, in his remarks, informed the House that sixteen distinguished individuals had passed away in the past half year. Among them, he highlighted Satya Pal Malik, Samarendro Sangma, Mizoram MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo and Vijay Rupani, noting their service and offering condolences to their families.

The Assembly then observed a moment of silence in memory of the departed.