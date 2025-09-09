KHADC team to crack down on illegalities at Iewduh

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The KHADC on Monday announced the formation of an “Operation Team” to patrol and crack down on the rising unlawful activities in Iewduh, particularly during night hours.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Executive Committee of the Council under the leadership of CEM Shemborlang Rynjah, with the participation of Hima Mylliem authorities, police personnel from Cantonment Beat House, and other stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KHADC Executive Member in charge of Land and Traditional Institutions, Powell Sohkhlet, along with Executive Member in charge of Trade, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, said the initiative is aimed at ensuring peace and security in the marketplace.

They further informed that the Superintendent of the Council’s Enforcement Wing, A Lanong, has been appointed to lead the Operation Team.

The team will also include representatives from Hima Mylliem, police personnel from Cantonment Beat House and Lumdiengjri Police Station, as well as the CRPF.