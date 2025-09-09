Tuesday, September 9, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHADC team to crack down on illegalities at Iewduh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The KHADC on Monday announced the formation of an “Operation Team” to patrol and crack down on the rising unlawful activities in Iewduh, particularly during night hours.
The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Executive Committee of the Council under the leadership of CEM Shemborlang Rynjah, with the participation of Hima Mylliem authorities, police personnel from Cantonment Beat House, and other stakeholders.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KHADC Executive Member in charge of Land and Traditional Institutions, Powell Sohkhlet, along with Executive Member in charge of Trade, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, said the initiative is aimed at ensuring peace and security in the marketplace.
They further informed that the Superintendent of the Council’s Enforcement Wing, A Lanong, has been appointed to lead the Operation Team.
The team will also include representatives from Hima Mylliem, police personnel from Cantonment Beat House and Lumdiengjri Police Station, as well as the CRPF.

Previous article
CM told to explain ADC pay offer amid ‘widespread apprehension’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM told to explain ADC pay offer amid ‘widespread apprehension’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Meghalaya Indigenous Tribes Constitutional Rights Movement (MITCRM) has sought clarification from Chief...
MEGHALAYA

KSU flags B’desh natls marrying tribal women to legitimise stay

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Khasi Students’ Union, South West Khasi Hills District (KSU-SWKHD), while lauding the...
MEGHALAYA

Pop-rock legend Lou Majaw honoured for his life’s work

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: On the occasion of 51st anniversary of Shillong Records Collection Centre (SRCC) —...
MEGHALAYA

House honours prominent pol figures who passed away

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The State Assembly’s autumn session opened on a sombre note on Monday, as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM told to explain ADC pay offer amid ‘widespread apprehension’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Meghalaya Indigenous Tribes...

KSU flags B’desh natls marrying tribal women to legitimise stay

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Khasi Students’ Union,...

Pop-rock legend Lou Majaw honoured for his life’s work

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: On the occasion of...
Load more

Popular news

CM told to explain ADC pay offer amid ‘widespread apprehension’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Meghalaya Indigenous Tribes...

KSU flags B’desh natls marrying tribal women to legitimise stay

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Khasi Students’ Union,...

Pop-rock legend Lou Majaw honoured for his life’s work

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 8: On the occasion of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge