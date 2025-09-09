Tuesday, September 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

KHNAM backs ‘Sikkim model’

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to adopt the ‘Sikkim Model’ to restrict tourist taxis from ferrying visitors to various tourist destinations in Meghalaya.
In a letter submitted to the Chief Minister on Monday, KHNAM working president Thomas Passah recalled that the party had, in late 2017, submitted a representation to the government proposing that vehicles not registered in Meghalaya should be stopped at a designated point, after which only Meghalaya-registered vehicles would be allowed to ferry tourists to destinations across the state.
“What we have proposed is not something new in the country. We pointed out that in Sikkim, a similar arrangement exists, where vehicles not registered in the state are not permitted to ply to tourist destinations,” Passah said.
He further mentioned that, in this regard, the Under Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, via letter No. TRT.73/2011/7-A dated January 10, 2018, had directed the Commissioner of Transport to seek details from counterparts in Assam, Sikkim, and other states.
Passah noted that it was confirmed that Sikkim has indeed been practicing such an arrangement. The party was also informed that similar measures would be implemented in Meghalaya after the completion of the ISBT at Mawiong, Shillong. However, he lamented that no progress has been made since then.
“We would like to draw your attention to the recent criminal incident in Sohra, which caught national attention. Such an incident could have been prevented if an arrangement similar to Sikkim’s was already in place in Meghalaya,” Passah added.

Previous article
Assam: 3 ex-MLAs join Congress; party targets BJP over corruption
