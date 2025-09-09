KSU flags B’desh natls marrying tribal women to legitimise stay

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Khasi Students’ Union, South West Khasi Hills District (KSU-SWKHD), while lauding the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for its recent raid at City Palace Inn, Lapalang, in connection with a drug trafficking case, has shed light on a much wider issue — the trend of Bangladeshi nationals marrying indigenous women in Meghalaya and subsequently acquiring Indian documents to legitimise their stay.

The hotel, raided by the ANTF, was allegedly operated by one Rana Ahmed, who escaped during the raid and remains at large.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, KSU-SWKHD president Marconi Thongni claimed that Ahmed is a Bangladeshi national who married a Garo woman from Rajabara, near Ranikor. “This is not an isolated case. We have been monitoring him for some time, and he has allegedly been involved in drug peddling on multiple occasions,” Thongni said.

The ANTF seized a large quantity of Yaba tablets from the premises.

According to the KSU, residents of Rajabara confirmed Ahmed’s marriage to a local woman. Thongni further alleged that Ahmed had previously been arrested in Delhi and Kolkata, where his modus operandi reportedly involved leasing hotels to carry out illegal activities. Despite his foreign origin, Thongni claimed that Ahmed has managed to obtain an EPIC card as an Indian resident. The KSU expressed concern that the district administration is aware of his background but has failed to act.

Urging the state government to take stringent measures, the KSU stated, “We call upon the authorities to act decisively on information regarding Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally.”

He also pointed out that in several cases, the BSF had apprehended such individuals and handed them over to the police. “These cases require proper follow-up,” Thongni added.