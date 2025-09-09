Tuesday, September 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Lokayukta panel amendment rules tabled in House

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The notification of the Search Committee (Constitution, Terms and Conditions of Appointment of Members and Manner of Selection of Panel of Names for Appointment of Chairperson and Members of Lokayukta) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, was tabled in the Assembly on Monday.
The notification states that the state government, exercising its powers under Section 58 read with sub-sections (3) and (5) of Section 4 of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014 (Act No. 4 of 2014), has amended the existing Search Committee Rules of 2014.
Titled the ‘Search Committee (Amendment) Rules, 2025’, the new provisions will take effect from April 25, 2025. The amendment brings changes to Rule 9 of the 2014 Rules. In sub-rule (1), the honorarium amounts earlier fixed at “rupees two thousand five hundred and rupees two thousand” have now been revised to “rupees six thousand and rupees five thousand.”

Govt releases second tranche of post-matric scholarship
