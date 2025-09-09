Pop-rock legend Lou Majaw honoured for his life’s work

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: On the occasion of 51st anniversary of Shillong Records Collection Centre (SRCC) — the brainchild of late L Gilbert Shullai, an author, poet and a former Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills District Council — his family members felicitated the quintessential singer, songwriter and social worker, Lou Majaw, who was conferred with the Honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of Science and Technology (USTM) for his outstanding contribution in the field of art and culture, peace building through songs and outreach activities, all aimed at the development of society. Lou Majaw was conferred the D. Litt. degree in August, 2024, along with Zubeen Garg from Assam.

In this simple yet meaningful ceremony was held at the Sha Ri Loum venue, Mawlai Mawroh, on September 8, Late Shullai’s son, Allan Lyndem, in his opening speech, said his father conserved old records, objects and books which have now become a veritable centre for accessing historical documents. He informed the gathering that his late father had a long-standing association with Lou Majaw dating back to 1972 when they were residents of Riatsamthiah. The duo would croon Sweet Caroline, Blowin in the Wind and Khasi song ‘Por Ba La Leit’ among others. Lyndem invited the guests to savour the exhibits related to Lou Majaw which has been carefully laid out in a room in Lyndem’s home for the occasion. They include write-ups of Lou Majaw from the magazine ‘JS’ which used to be a favourite of Shillongites. Among the exhibits was a book where (L) Martin Narayan Majaw had written a chapter on Lou Majaw.

Rev Fr John Madur, the main speaker of the occasion, narrated how he first saw Lou Majaw at the Don Bosco fete in 1973: Majaw was then with the band Blood and Thunder. Madur said he has been his fan ever since. “What sets Lou Majaw apart is that he combines in himself the role of philosopher, guide, raconteur and influencer and also his mismatched socks and short pants,” Madur said.

Lauding the SRCC, he said that the centre picked the right person to honour on this important day. He said that while Lou Majaw was conferred the doctorate degree for his passion for music which he never turned into a commercial enterprise, other scholars will earn their doctorate by researching the life of Lou Majaw.

When Lou Majaw was asked by the organisers to say a few words on the occasion, he decided to sing instead and belted out the song, Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest, following which the audience requested him to sing Blowin’ in the Wind.

An exceptional performance by young Gwyneth Mawthoh was followed by that of Amirphor Jyrwa and Andrew Thabah.

Later, Lou Majaw donated a guitar to the SRCC and autographed it. It may be noted that the SRCC is located at Lumbasuk Lawjynriew, Shillong, and is visited by many prominent scholars, researchers and political leaders.