Taxi row: HITO moves Guv as Assam hints at ‘retaliation’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 8: Fearing retaliation from Assam by blocking the entry of essential commodities into Meghalaya in the wake of a proposed protest by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) against the entry of tourist taxis from outside into the hill state, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has urged Governor CH Vijayashankar to take action against individuals or groups that allegedly act selfishly and risk disrupting the state’s harmonious approach to tourism.

The organisation made this appeal in a petition submitted to the Governor on Monday, voicing serious concerns over a recent press statement issued by the president of the Tourist Transporter Association of Assam.

HITO president Donbok Dkhar said the statement hinted at the possibility of a blockade against essential services in Meghalaya — a suggestion the organisation described as “deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable.”

According to him, the tone of the statement implied that Meghalaya falls under Assam’s jurisdiction, a notion that contradicts the realities of regional governance. Dkhar explained that the decisions taken by the AKMTTA are aimed at regulating activities around tourist attractions, in line with practices already followed by several local councils (Hima) and traditional village authorities (dorbar shnong) across the state.

Highlighting the irony, Dkhar pointed out that even within Assam, access to renowned tourist destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Garo Hills often requires visitors to hire local or authorised vehicles. These areas, he said, are far from urban centres and typically need specialised guidance to navigate their unique landscapes.

He further noted that to ensure safety and protect the environment, private vehicles are often restricted from entering such protected zones, making local transport essential for a safe and enriching exploration of the parks and their remote surroundings.

Meanwhile, Dkhar clarified that the call by the AKMTTA is not meant to prevent outside tourist taxis from entering Meghalaya. “On the contrary, these vehicles are welcome to drop off passengers at local hotels, with the understanding that tourists will then engage local transport to visit attractions, thereby supporting the community’s economy,” he said.

The HITO president also stressed that every community has the inherent right to determine its livelihood and make decisions in the best interests of its people.