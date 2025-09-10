Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Business

102 Indian marine units get EU export approval

By: Agencies

NEW DELHI, Sep 9: The European Union (EU) has approved 102 additional Indian marine product units for export, raising the total number of Indian units listed by the EU to 604.
This move is expected to boost India’s seafood exports to the EU by about 20 percent.
In 2023-24, India’s seafood exports to the EU were valued at USD 1.1 billion.
The approval comes at a crucial time as India seeks to diversify shrimp exports, which have been impacted by a steep 50 percent US tariff.
The EU is one of India’s major seafood markets, alongside the US, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.
The inclusion of these new units reflects confidence in India’s food safety and quality standards and will open more opportunities for exporters across coastal states and union territories.
India’s shrimp exports accounted for USD 4.88 billion in 2024-25, making up 66 percent of total seafood exports.
The expanded EU listing is seen as a key step to enhance market access and strengthen trade ties. (PTI)

Sebi approves IPOs for Prozeal Green Energy and Neilsoft
