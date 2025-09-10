Wednesday, September 10, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aish moves Delhi HC over fraudulent use of her identity, pictures

By: Agencies

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of her name, photographs, and public persona across various digital platforms and commercial products.
The court, presided over by Justice Tejas Karia, heard the matter and signalled its intent to issue injunctions to curb such misuse. The case has been officially scheduled for further proceedings on January 15, 2026.
Representing Rai, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi stated the rampant exploitation of her identity for both commercial gain and inappropriate content. He argued that numerous websites falsely presented themselves as her official platforms, misleading the public and infringing on her publicity rights. Sethi presented examples of merchandise–ranging from mugs and T-shirts to drinkware–bearing her image and name without any legal authorisation.
In a particularly troubling revelation, Sethi highlighted a company named Aishwarya Nation Wealth that had falsely listed Rai as its Chairperson on official documents, despite having no legitimate affiliation with her. He described this act as fraudulent and clarified that his client had no awareness of or involvement with such entities. (PTI)

Entertainment Buzz
