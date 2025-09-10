Assembly Briefs

Tynsong warns pressure groups against harassment of labourers

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday clarified that while pressure groups may check the documents of labourers, any act of intimidation or harassment goes beyond the law and will not be tolerated. He said this while responding to a query on the ongoing checks by pressure groups against suspected illegal migrants. Tynsong noted that it was acceptable if such groups asked workers without papers to collect and produce the required documents. However, he stressed that actions involving threats or torture were unlawful. He further underlined that the government welcomes interstate migrant workers to Meghalaya but insisted that they must carry valid documents as mandated by law. The Deputy Chief Minister said the government’s position remains clear — document verification by pressure groups is permissible, but only within legal limits, and workers must comply with the requirements set out in the relevant Acts.

Water crisis deepens in city; daily deficit crosses 14 million litres

The Opposition in India has called for urgent answers to the pressing issue of acute water shortage in Shillong, which is currently experiencing a shortage of over 14 crore litres of water per day. The government has revealed that Shillong requires 55.83 million litres of drinking water daily, but only 41.78 million litres are supplied, leaving a deficit of 14.05 million litres. In Mawlai alone, the daily requirement is 9.25 million litres, but the supply is only 6.475 million litres, creating a shortfall of 2.775 million litres. Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N. Marak assured that the gap in Shillong would narrow once the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (Phase III) is completed. The government has also sanctioned a new water supply scheme worth Rs 700 crore, with the proposed Wahrynthem project expected to add 33 million litres of water per day, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said in his response. Opposition leader Mukul M. Sangma raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of water sources due to erratic weather and climate change. In response, the Chief Minister pointed to externally aided projects aimed at spring rejuvenation, catchment protection and broader natural resource management. He also stressed the role of the Meghalaya Climate Council, chaired by him, in coordinating departments to address these challenges.

Opp not to field candidate for Deputy Speaker’s post

The Opposition has decided not to field any candidate for the election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. Confirming this, Leader of Opposition Mukul M. Sangma on Tuesday said he had discussed the matter with VPP chief Ardent M. Basaiawmoit and it was collectively decided that they will not put up any candidate for the election. In a surprising development, Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira resigned from his post on Monday following a late-night call from Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, triggering speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. The election for the Deputy Speaker’s post is scheduled to be held on September 12 but with the Opposition deciding against contesting the election, any candidate nominated by the MDA will be elected directly.