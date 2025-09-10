Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys SRK’s Om Shanti Om during US Open

By: Agencies

Hollywood sensation Catherine Zeta-Jones dropped a social media post about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic film Om Shanti Om, and the netizens cannot keep calm.
The Wednesday actress revealed that she was enjoying the Bollywood film Om Shanti Om while waiting at the US Open.
Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Enjoying Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car.’ Her post further included a reel from Om Shanti Om featuring the song Dhoom Ta Na. The post immediately went viral on Reddit, with cybercitizens expressing their excitement in the comment section. One of the Reddit users wrote, “Omg guys, Shah Rukh had a crush on Catherine Zeta-Jones. Imagine your crush posting about you!” Another one penned, “Well that’s a good movie. Songs , cameos , depiction of Bollywood.” The third user jocked, ‘Farah and Dileep on their way to Jeeta mem kitchen to cook pav bhaji.’ Refreshing your memory, back in 2019 as well, Catherine Zeta Jones expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om. Michael Douglas was also present at the event, where she was seen tapping a foot to the movie’s title track with Anil Kapoor. “My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om,’ Catherine Zeta Jones claimed. Calling herself a Bollywood fan, she went on to say, “I don’t think people understand my obsession with Om Shanti Om.” Adding to this, Michael Douglas revealed that during Christmas, everyone in their house sings all the songs from the Bollywood film. Furthermore, in 2023, addressing the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared, “I love the country (India) and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om.’ (IANS)

Previous article
Aish moves Delhi HC over fraudulent use of her identity, pictures
