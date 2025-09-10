Entertainment Buzz

I am nothing without you: Akshay thanks fans on 58th birthday

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar penned a note on his social media on Tuesday on the occasion of his 58t birthday, expressing gratitude to his fans for the support over the last three decades. Kumar, who has been in the industry for over 34 years and starred in more than 150 films, shared a post on his Instagram handle, featuring him on the backdrop of the posters of his films. He wrote, “58 years in the making, 34 years in the industry, over 150 films and counting…To everyone that ever believed in me, who brought a ticket, who signed me, who produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine.’ Kumar got his first leading role in the 1991’s film Saugandh. His breakthrough came with Khiladi, which released in 1992. (PTI)

Janhvi, Ishaan unleash fun side while grooving to Bijuria on sets of Homebound

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, on Tuesday, shared a fun video from the sets of their upcoming film Homebound. The duo, along with actor Vishal Jethwa, was seen letting loose and grooving to Sonu Nigam’s popular track Bijuria, giving a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi posted a dance reel with the caption, “Humein laage na nazariya #Bijuria #homebound.” In the clip, Janhvi, Ishaan and Vishal could be seen showcasing their cool dances moves on the foot-tapping number from Nigam’s 1999 album Mausam. The video opens with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan playfully removing nazar from the trio. Janhvi is then seen placing a jacket on Ishaan, who is lying on a couch, before the two breaks into an impromptu dance. (IANS)

Salman starts shooting for Battle of Galwan

Bollywood star Salman Khan has commenced shooting for his upcoming war drama film Battle of Galwan. Khan, who most recently starred in Sikandar, shared the announcement with a post on his social media handles on Tuesday. The post featured the actor standing behind a clapperboard with the film’s title written over it. ‘#BattleOfGalwan,’ read the caption. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. In an earlier interview with PTI, the 59-year-old actor called the film ‘physically demanding’. ‘It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I’ve to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that,’ he said. (PTI)