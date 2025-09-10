Imposter, bodyguards released on bail

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 9: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to self-proclaimed businessman and imposter, Mebanshem Snaitang.

Confirming this, East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem said that the dozen bodyguards who were arrested along with Snaitang have also been released on bail.

Asked about the investigation, Syiem said it was under way and details of his activities would be clearer after the probe.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mukul M. Sangma asked the state authorities to put Snaitang under the scanner to understand his intent and background.

Sangma said there is a need to verify if these people had connections with people in power. Terming the incident as alarming, he said that such instance must not become a trend in Meghalaya.

Last week, three vehicles donning tinted glasses were found parked outside the Secretariat in the city — one of the vehicles did not have a registration plate. During inspection, police found 12 men all dressed in black onboard the vehicles. Smelling a rat, the police took control of the situation, taking the 12 conspicuous men and Snaitang to Sadar Police Station and seizing the air guns and other items in their possession.