Wednesday, September 10, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Imposter, bodyguards released on bail

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 9: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to self-proclaimed businessman and imposter, Mebanshem Snaitang.
Confirming this, East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem said that the dozen bodyguards who were arrested along with Snaitang have also been released on bail.
Asked about the investigation, Syiem said it was under way and details of his activities would be clearer after the probe.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mukul M. Sangma asked the state authorities to put Snaitang under the scanner to understand his intent and background.
Sangma said there is a need to verify if these people had connections with people in power. Terming the incident as alarming, he said that such instance must not become a trend in Meghalaya.
Last week, three vehicles donning tinted glasses were found parked outside the Secretariat in the city — one of the vehicles did not have a registration plate. During inspection, police found 12 men all dressed in black onboard the vehicles. Smelling a rat, the police took control of the situation, taking the 12 conspicuous men and Snaitang to Sadar Police Station and seizing the air guns and other items in their possession.

Previous article
Meghalaya’s drug racket worth Rs 1,000 crore monthly: VPP
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s drug racket worth Rs 1,000 crore monthly: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: The VPP on Tuesday alleged that Meghalaya’s drug trade has grown into a...
MEGHALAYA

Assembly Briefs

Tynsong warns pressure groups against harassment of labourers Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday clarified...
MEGHALAYA

Opp slams MDA govt over ADC bailout move

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: The Opposition on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the state government for...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya stares at massive employment gap in govt sector

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: Meghalaya is staring at a massive employment gap, with nearly 67,500 government jobs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya’s drug racket worth Rs 1,000 crore monthly: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: The VPP on Tuesday...

Assembly Briefs

MEGHALAYA 0
Tynsong warns pressure groups against harassment of labourers Deputy Chief...

Opp slams MDA govt over ADC bailout move

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: The Opposition on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya’s drug racket worth Rs 1,000 crore monthly: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: The VPP on Tuesday...

Assembly Briefs

MEGHALAYA 0
Tynsong warns pressure groups against harassment of labourers Deputy Chief...

Opp slams MDA govt over ADC bailout move

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 9: The Opposition on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge