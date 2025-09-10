India-EU trade talks nearing conclusion: Goyal

NEW DELHI, Sep 9: India and the European Union are reportedly working on a 13th round of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that both sides are actively working to converge on different parts of the agreement, with 60-65% of chapters completed and finalised. The talks are crucial as there is a deadline to conclude the agreement by the end of this year.

The India-EU trade pact negotiations cover 23 policy areas or chapters, including trade in goods, trade in services, investment, sanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, trade remedies, rules of origin, customs and trade facilitation, competition, trade defense, government procurement, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, geographical indications, and sustainable development. India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25, making it the largest trading partner for goods. (PTI)