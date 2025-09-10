Wednesday, September 10, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Karisma's kids move court over Sunjay Kapur's property claim

By: Agencies

The actress’ children accused their father Sunjay Kapur’s third wife of tampering with his will

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father, the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s property.
The actress’ children have accused Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur of tampering with his will and trying to grab the entire property. In the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the siblings have sought one-fifth of the property to be given to each as they are the legal heir of Sunjay Kapur.
The children have claimed through their legal representatives that they were in regular contact with their father through regular meetings, visits, stay overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one to one or in the various WhatsApp groups. There were several WhatsApp groups between the late industrialist and his children.
The children, named as Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, often came to Delhi to spend time with their father at the Rajokri House, where both of them have designated rooms for themselves.
The document stated, “The Plaintiffs, over the years, have visited the Rajokri house on multiple occasions, including for Diwali, on weekends and other holidays. The Plaintiffs’ father also came to the Plaintiffs’ residence at Mumbai, where the Plaintiffs have resided since 2009 or thereabout. Ever since the Plaintiff No. 1 (Samaira) had joined the University in the United States, the Plaintiff No. 1 visited her father in New York and even the Plaintiffs’ father visited her in Boston on many occasions”.
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years from 2003 to 2016. The couple had two children before divorcing in 2016. Sunjay Kapur has left behind a property worth about INR 30, 000 crores. Sunjay Kapur died at the age of 53 from a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. (IANS)

Manisha Koirala condemns violence against Nepal protestors
