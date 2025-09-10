Manisha Koirala condemns violence against Nepal protestors

Actor Manisha Koirala, whose grandfather Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala was the first prime minister of Nepal, has strongly condemned the violence in the country.

Her reaction came in the wake of the protests led by ‘Gen Z’ demonstrators against corruption and the government’s ban on social media platforms. Manisha, who was born in Nepal, posted a gritty glimpse from the protests with a picture of a blood-soaked shoe. Speaking out against the clash between the protestors and the police, the actor called it a “black day.” She further urged media to focus on the fact that the protests were in fact against corruption and not a ban on social media sites. “Today is a black day for Nepal — when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice,” she wrote on Instagram. Manisha Koirala has been sharing updates about the protests in Nepal, with an attempt to spread awareness. On Tuesday, the actor also paid a tribute to her grandfather, B.P. Koirala, the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Nepal. Marking his birth anniversary, Manisha took to her Instagram handle and reiterated his strong viewpoints in reference to the unrest in Nepal. ‘Remembering B.P. BA on his birthday — Nepal’s first elected Prime Minister and a writer who gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience,’ she wrote. Quoting her grandfather, Manisha further added, “As students rise today against corruption and for freedom, his words feel timeless: ‘Democracy is indivisible; if you want democracy at home, you cannot afford to neglect all struggles for it.’ – B.P. Koirala.” (ANI)