Opp slams MDA govt over ADC bailout move

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: The Opposition on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the state government for its decision to take up the responsibility of paying the salaries of Autonomous District Council (ADC) employees.

The opposition parties demanded clarity on the constitutional provision under which such powers were invoked. They observed that the move undermines the autonomy of the councils and amounts to breach of commitments made under the Sixth Schedule.

Opening the short-duration discussion, VPP chief and Nongkrem MLA Ardent M. Basaiawmoit said the government’s announcement rattled the public and triggered serious doubts about its hidden motives.

While it might look like a benevolent gesture, he argued, the real issue was the government’s attempt to interfere in a domain that is constitutionally mandated to the ADCs.

He reminded the House that the same administration had earlier refused to release the dues of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and deprived the constituencies, represented by opposition MDCs, of schemes, thereby exposing, what he termed, a selective and politically motivated approach.

Even in the GHADC and the JHADC, where employees went unpaid for months, the government has not shown any urgency to intervene until now, he said.

Pointing to Meghalaya’s precarious financial position, Basaiawmoit asked where the funds would come from for a recurring liability of this scale. He noted that the state already has one of the highest debt-to-GSDP ratios in the country, making the government’s assurances ring hollow.

He invoked the tripartite tax agreement among the Centre, the state and the ANVC, which clearly laid down mechanisms to prevent diversion of funds and envisaged the role of a State Finance Commission — provisions that, he alleged, the government was bypassing.

Leader of Opposition Mukul M. Sangma said the government’s stance was contradictory and lacked constitutional grounding. He referred to Para 13 of the Sixth Schedule, stressing that councils were entrusted with defined responsibilities, and any attempt by the state to take over their functions was nothing short of a constitutional violation.

He reminded the Assembly that the 2004 tripartite tax settlement agreement, signed in the presence of then Union Minister Rajnath Singh was a solemn pledge by the Centre, the state and all political stakeholders to strengthen, not weaken, the ADCs. To deviate from that commitment now, he warned, would be a betrayal of trust with far-reaching ramifications.

Mukul noted that powers such as primary education has already been taken away from the ADCs, and warned against further eroding their authority under the pretext of resolving salary crises.

He said if the government continued to dilute the powers of the ADCs instead of honouring the constitutional intent, they risk ending up as orphans.

He pressed for transparency, insisting that any decision of such gravity must flow from exhaustive consultations, not unilateral announcements.

Echoing this, Basaiawmoit urged the government to release the KHADC’s share immediately, increase budgetary support, and order probes into corruption in councils rather than encroaching upon their autonomy.

No infringement on ADCs’ constitutional authority: Tynsong

In his response, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong clarified that the state government has no intention to infringe or encroach upon the constitutional authority of the three ADCs.

He admitted that concerns had been raised regarding the government’s recent decision to extend a bailout package to the councils, but clarified that the move was meant only to address the financial challenges faced by the institutions and not to undermine their powers.

He explained that when the Cabinet decided on the bailout, it was also resolved to constitute committees at both the state and district levels.

Tynsong stated that the committees would submit their report within 45 days after consultations with all stakeholders.

“Only then will the government take a final decision,” he said.

He pointed out that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, was the first to dare to offer such a bailout support despite financial constraints, as the plight of the council’s employees compelled intervention.

Tynsong also presented revenue and expenditure figures of the three ADCs to highlight the recurring deficits.

According to him, the JHADC generates an average annual revenue of Rs 68.98 crore from minerals, forests, and transport, but spends over Rs 100 crore on salaries, leading to a significant deficit.

He further said that the GHDC earns about Rs 24.15 crore annually, while its salary expenditure stands at around Rs 84 crore, leaving a shortfall of nearly Rs 60 crore.

Tynsong added that the KHADC collects approximately Rs 46.11 crore each year, but requires about Rs 72 crore for salaries, creating an annual deficit of Rs 25.9 crore.

He noted that these financial challenges were not new and had been accumulating over the years, compelling the state government to consider bailout measures.