Business

Sebi approves IPOs for Prozeal Green Energy and Neilsoft

By: Agencies

NEW DELI, Sep 9: Prozeal Green Energy and Neilsoft have received Sebi’s approval to raise funds through their IPOs.
Prozeal Green Energy plans to raise Rs 700 crore via a fresh equity issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore.
The proceeds will support working capital, subsidiary investments, debt repayment, and corporate purposes.
Prozeal specializes in turnkey solar energy projects, offering end-to-end renewable energy solutions.
Neilsoft’s IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an OFS of 80 lakh shares by promoters and shareholders.
The Pune-based engineering services company reduced its fresh issue size from Rs 100 crore.
Neilsoft will use Rs 69.63 crore for capital expenditure, with the rest for general corporate needs.
Founded in 1991, Neilsoft offers engineering design, plant and manufacturing solutions, and engineering process outsourcing with a focus on digital transformation. (PTI)

Apple to unveil next-gen iPhones with new chips, thinner Air model
