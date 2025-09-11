Thursday, September 11, 2025
SPORTS

Athapaththu named SL skipper for World Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Colombo, Sep 10: Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka in the Women’s ODI World Cup later this month with the hope that the co-hosts would break the jinx of never having made the final of the prestigious event in the previous 12 editions.
Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament, being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the experienced trio of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani adding depth to the side.
With 336 runs at 48 in eight matches including four half-centuries, Harshitha has been Sri Lanka’s best batter this year while Dewmi Vihanga has topped the charts for the island nation with 11 scalps in four matches.
In eight ODIs this year, Sri Lanka have lost five, won two and one ended with no result. After losing to New Zealand 0-2 in an away series, Sri Lanka lost to India in the final of the ODI tri-series also involving South Africa, which they hosted earlier in May this year. (PTI)

Previous article
Pat Cummins sets himself 4-6 weeks to resume bowling
Next article
Devine to lead White Ferns in Women’s ODI World Cup
