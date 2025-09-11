Court orders Sunjay Kapur’s 3rd wife to report his assets

‘Karisma’s kids got Rs 1,900 cr, what more do they want?’

The legal battle for the assets and property of the late industrialist and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex husband, Sunjay Kapur is intensifying.

After Karisma Kapoor levelled allegations against the late industrialist’s wife Priya Sachdev of fabricating his will, a new development has come to light.

On Wednesday, Vaibhav Gaggar, the legal counsel of Sanjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, said that the court has ordered Priya to report all the movable and immovable assets of the late industrialist till his death (June 12, 2025).

Vaibhav spoke with the media stationed at the court, as he said, “The order is that Miss Priya Sachdeva has been told that all the details of Sanjay Kapoor’s personal assets, till the day of her death, till 12th June, all her assets should be reported to the court. Plus, all the parties have been told that their case, their defense, their stand, should be reported to the court in writing”.

He further mentioned that the plaintiff had sought a direction from the court to say that all the assets of Sunjay Kapur ought to be disclosed because they are not known to anybody else but the defendant number 1, which is Priya Sachdev. So the court was pleased to allow it in their favour and direct that all his asset lists need to be disclosed before the court in the light of the other facts.

The lawyer also spoke about the claims made by Karisma Kapoor on behalf of her children in which they said that the will has been fabricated.

He said, “Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor filed a claim on behalf of her children, saying that a will has been given to them, which she is saying is forged and fabricated, on the basis of which her children have been taken out of their personal legacy”.

“And the claim that she has made, that there should be inter-state succession, that Sunjay Kapur’s estate should be divided into five parts, her two children, Priya and her son, and Mrs. Rani Kapur, who is his mother, if there was inter-state succession, then it would have been according to that. And on the other hand, she is saying that there is a will, the defendant number one, Priya Sachdeva, she is saying that there is a will, on the basis of which only she has been given his assets. So this is a fight between the two, which has been entered into the court today. I will not say much on the merits, because now the matter is sub-judicial, but this is really the case filed”, he added.

Priya, on her part has claimed that Karisma Kapoor and her children have already received INR 1900 crore from the late industrialist’s legacy. (IANS)

‘Karisma’s children have not received Rs 1900 crore from Sunjay Kapur’s estate’

Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the two children from his former wife Karisma Kapoor had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust and asked ‘what more do they want’? However, IANS has learnt through sources that there’s no truth to the claims made by Priya. Sources said that the control of these assets remain with Priya Kapur in the RK family trust and that the children of Karisma Kapoor have no access to this. (IANS)