Devine to lead White Ferns in Women’s ODI World Cup

Auckland, Sep 10: Veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine, featuring in her fifth campaign, will lead New Zealand in the Women’s ODI World Cup later this month, with four cricketers set for their maiden senior ICC tournament.

The 15-member squad announced on Wednesday has six players making their World Cup debuts. The squad also has stalwarts Suzie Bates and pacer Lea Tahuhu, who will be appearing in their fifth and fourth ODI World Cups respectively.

Maddy Green and Melie Kerr add solidity to the squad, having featured in three editions of the event.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer said the squad had the right mix to go deep in the eight-team tournament, being jointly organised by India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

“I’m really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we’ve got the right mix to tackle what we’ll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition,” Sawyer was quoted as saying by ICC.

Among the newcomers is 22-year-old all-rounder Flora Devonshire, who has received her maiden ODI call-up after impressing at domestic level.

The coach acknowledged it was not east to drop some regular players like Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe but said the team was prepared as ever for the challenges ahead. He added the team would look to match the performance of the T20 World Cup last year, where they won the title. (PTI)