Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Devine to lead White Ferns in Women’s ODI World Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Auckland, Sep 10: Veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine, featuring in her fifth campaign, will lead New Zealand in the Women’s ODI World Cup later this month, with four cricketers set for their maiden senior ICC tournament.
The 15-member squad announced on Wednesday has six players making their World Cup debuts. The squad also has stalwarts Suzie Bates and pacer Lea Tahuhu, who will be appearing in their fifth and fourth ODI World Cups respectively.
Maddy Green and Melie Kerr add solidity to the squad, having featured in three editions of the event.
New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer said the squad had the right mix to go deep in the eight-team tournament, being jointly organised by India and Sri Lanka from September 30.
“I’m really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we’ve got the right mix to tackle what we’ll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition,” Sawyer was quoted as saying by ICC.
Among the newcomers is 22-year-old all-rounder Flora Devonshire, who has received her maiden ODI call-up after impressing at domestic level.
The coach acknowledged it was not east to drop some regular players like Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe but said the team was prepared as ever for the challenges ahead. He added the team would look to match the performance of the T20 World Cup last year, where they won the title. (PTI)

Previous article
Athapaththu named SL skipper for World Cup
Next article
Bangladesh keen to start strong against struggling Hong Kong
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened in Jaiaw last Saturday where some KSU members reportedly...
EDITORIAL

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of the North East with companies listed in the National...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging in the Himalayas, with Nepal as a focal point...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Can India become the World’s Smart City Hub? Here’s what it will take

By Avishka Jain What is the first thought that comes to mind when we hear the term “smart city”?...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened...

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

EDITORIAL 0
Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of...

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging...
Load more

Popular news

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened...

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

EDITORIAL 0
Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of...

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge