Group moves MD of MePDCL against ‘errant’ Tura official

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 10: The A’chik State People’s Front (ASPF), Tura, has moved the Managing Director of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) in Shillong against a Tura-based corporation official for allegedly taking arbitrary and discriminatory actions against consumers in West Garo Hills.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the organisation named Assistant Executive Engineer of I&E Division, WGHDC, MePDCL Tura, Rocky A Sangma, also known as Rocky Newar, for allegedly disconnecting multiple electricity connections without following due process. “It has come to our knowledge that Rocky A Sangma alias Rocky Newar has been indiscriminately disconnecting electricity connections of multiple consumers in West Garo Hills District on the pretext of alleged electricity theft. These actions are carried out without following due process as required under the Electricity Act, 2003 and MSERC Supply Code 2018, which mandate prior notice, opportunity of hearing, and transparent procedures before disconnection or imposition of penalties,” said ASPF general secretary, Bernita R Marak, in the complaint.

Marak alleged that no prior notice was issued to consumers, in violation of Section 126(3) of the Electricity Act, 2003, and that heavy fines and compensation bills were imposed directly, bypassing procedures under Sections 126 and 135 of the Act.

She further claimed that there were irregularities in metering, with some households provided with meters while others were not, yet penalties were imposed arbitrarily.

“The pattern of actions appears to be biased and discriminatory against the Garo people, eroding trust in MePDCL. Rocky A Sangma alias Rocky Newar already has a history of corruption and irregularities in his official conduct, which has been a matter of public concern in the past. This repeated misuse of his position further raises doubts about his integrity and fairness in carrying out official duties,” Marak added.

The ASPF has demanded the immediate suspension of arbitrary disconnections and fines, an independent inquiry into the alleged misuse of office and directives to ensure fair treatment of all consumers.

It has also called for urgent consideration of an Independent Tribunal within MePDCL to address consumer grievances in a transparent and unbiased manner.