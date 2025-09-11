iPhone 17 priced Rs 82.9K to Rs 2.3L hits India Sept 19

New Delhi, Sep 10: Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17 series, priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, which will be available in India from September 19.

The company also introduced its thinnest iPhone ever, the iPhone Air series, with a 5.6 millimeter thickness that supports eSIMs only.

The iPhone 17 Pro will be available in double the entry storage capacity, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and for the first time, a 2TB storage capacity.

The iPhone 17 lineup has been launched in three models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The basic iPhone 17 will start with 256GB minimum storage capacity, compared to the iPhone 16 Plus with the same storage space priced at Rs 89,900 onwards. The display size of iPhone 17 is 6.3 inches.

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance shared that the A19 chipset in iPhone 17 makes it 20% faster than iPhone 16, 80% compared to iPhone 15, 90% from iPhone 14, and double compared to iPhone 13.

The iPhone 17 will support 8 hours more video playback compared to iPhone 16, and 10 minutes of charging can support up to 8 hours of video on the device.

The iPhone Air series will come with storage options in the range of 256GB to 1TB storage at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900.

The Apple Watch 3 Ultra, priced at Rs 89,900, will allow users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location while they’re off the cellular network. (PTI)