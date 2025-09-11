Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Next-Gen talents from South, Central Zones keen to shine

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Duleep Trophy Final

Bengaluru, Sep 9: A clutch of young prospects such as Ravichandran Smaran and Danish Malewar will be eager to enter the selectors’ thinking arc during the Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and Central Zone, starting here from Thursday.
The absence of some familiar stars, except Central skipper Rajat Patidar, owing to their India A duty against Australia A might have given the match a barren look.
But it is equally exciting to watch some next-Gen talents trying to push their cases to gain higher acclaim after making a blazing start to their respective domestic careers during the 2024-25 season.
None has been more impressive in that group than Smaran, whose seven first-class appearances for Karnataka have yielded 516 runs at an average of 64.50 with two hundreds. His records in List A and T20s are impressive too – 433 runs from 10 matches at an average of 72.16 in 50-over matches and holding a strike-rate of 170 in six T20s.
Those numbers underline his all-format prowess, and the 22-year-old left-hander would certainly want to build on it in front of national selectors at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds.
On the other hand, Central’s Malewar has already made an impression in the Duleep Trophy, scripting 203 and 76 in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. In fact, the 21-year-old Vidarbha batter has so far made 1077 runs from a mere 11 first-class matches averaging 59 with three hundreds.
Giving them company is 19-year-old Andre Siddarth from Tamil Nadu, who began his first-class career with a 612-run season (2024-25) where he averaged 68.
All these first-season wonders will be keen to build on their early success in the upcoming domestic season and this match offers them a fine launching pad.
With a few important India A assignments lined-up in the near future, they will be keen to make a strong impression on selectors.
While batting departments of both the Zones are filled with hopefuls, their bowling units largely have domestic workhorses.
At 33, India pacer Deepak Chahar, who is representing Central Zone here, might not have too much time in his hand, and he will need to make this outing count with some wickets against his name.
In this Duleep Trophy, he has bowled 29 overs across two matches for as many wickets, and he would be eyeing an improvement there.
But in bowling, Central will miss spinner Harsh Dubey, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Yash Thakur, as the troika has joined India A camp in Lucknow.
So does that give South, who themselves are without batters Devdutt Padikkal and Narayan Jagadeesan, a distinct advantage?
South captain Mohammed Azharuddeen was pinning his hope on the ability of his batters to bat big in the final.
“We are playing with seven batters actually, so it’s always an advantage because Bangalore wickets are always favouring the batters. So, we are keeping things very simple. If you are batting either first or second, we just want to put up a huge score.
In fact, if the CoE pitch retains its rather sluggish nature then, as Azharuddeen hinted, the title clash could be a run-drenched affair. (PTI)

Match starts at 930 am.

Previous article
England rout Serbia; France and Portugal dodge upsets
Next article
Pat Cummins sets himself 4-6 weeks to resume bowling
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened in Jaiaw last Saturday where some KSU members reportedly...
EDITORIAL

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of the North East with companies listed in the National...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging in the Himalayas, with Nepal as a focal point...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Can India become the World’s Smart City Hub? Here’s what it will take

By Avishka Jain What is the first thought that comes to mind when we hear the term “smart city”?...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened...

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

EDITORIAL 0
Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of...

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging...
Load more

Popular news

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened...

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

EDITORIAL 0
Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of...

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge