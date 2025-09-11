Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Pat Cummins sets himself 4-6 weeks to resume bowling

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Sydney, Sep 10: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has set himself a tentative 4-6 week time to recover from a lumbar bone stress injury, saying he would take a complete break from bowling and do very little of running during the period.
Cummins, 32, has not been included in the squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand and India.
He is also likely to skip the Shield matches and focus on returning to the side for opening Ashes Test in Perth from November 21.
“I’d imagine (I’d want to be bowling) at minimum a month out, maybe six weeks,” Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
“But I’ve not thought that deeply about it yet. It’s still a bit of a wait and see. We’ve got plenty of time, so we’ll map a way back when we get closer.” “At the moment for the next few weeks it’s pretty light. Not much running and zero bowling,” added Cummins. The skipper had felt soreness in his back during his team’s Test series victory against the West Indies nearly two months ago, with scans showing lumbar bone stress.
Cummins added that there was plenty of depth in the Australian bowling lineup to cover up for him during his absence.
“We feel really well placed. A lot of planning goes in. It’s not just a month before, it’s 12 months out. Someone like Jhye Richardson hopefully he will be available for some of the summer.
“There’s (Michael) Neser, Brendan Doggett was part of squads last year, Sean Abbott. So I’m really confident in our depth. Obviously there is a bit of Shield cricket and white-ball cricket before that to make sure everyone is up and raring to go,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
Next-Gen talents from South, Central Zones keen to shine
Next article
Athapaththu named SL skipper for World Cup
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened in Jaiaw last Saturday where some KSU members reportedly...
EDITORIAL

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of the North East with companies listed in the National...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging in the Himalayas, with Nepal as a focal point...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Can India become the World’s Smart City Hub? Here’s what it will take

By Avishka Jain What is the first thought that comes to mind when we hear the term “smart city”?...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened...

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

EDITORIAL 0
Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of...

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging...
Load more

Popular news

Students should study not fight: A plea to KSU

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, I am writing as a worried parent. What happened...

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Meghalaya

EDITORIAL 0
Assam and Meghalaya are the only two states of...

When Power Flows Through Towers and Terminals, Who Owns the Switch?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang A new Cold War is emerging...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge