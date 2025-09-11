Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
Business

Sebi deregisters 18 advisers for non-payment of fees

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: Sebi has cancelled the registration of 18 investment advisers, including Paladin Capital and Algoanalytics, for failing to pay mandatory renewal fees.
Despite multiple show-cause notices, the advisers did not comply. Sebi said the move aims to prevent misuse of expired licences.
The cancelled entities remain liable for past actions and must preserve records, address pending investor complaints, and ensure continuity of client services and proper fund or securities transfer. (PTI)

Previous article
Sensex jumps 323 points, Nifty extends winning streak to 6 days
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Kishori Lal during in Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Kishori Lal during in Raebareli. (PTI)
NATIONAL

Give more space to Opp: INDIA bloc list proposals for VP-elect

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: The Congress on Wednesday extended best wishes to vice president-elect C P Radhakrishnan and...
NATIONAL

Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in two weeks amid Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance buzz for polls

MUMBAI, Sep 10: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the home of his cousin and...
NATIONAL

EC to take call on pan-India SIR rollout soon; likey to be held before year-end

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: The Election Commission will soon decide on the date to roll out special intensive...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Kishori Lal during in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Kishori Lal...

Give more space to Opp: INDIA bloc list proposals for VP-elect

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Sep 10: The Congress on Wednesday extended...

Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in two weeks amid Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance buzz for polls

NATIONAL 0
MUMBAI, Sep 10: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray...
Load more

Popular news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Kishori Lal during in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Kishori Lal...

Give more space to Opp: INDIA bloc list proposals for VP-elect

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Sep 10: The Congress on Wednesday extended...

Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in two weeks amid Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance buzz for polls

NATIONAL 0
MUMBAI, Sep 10: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge