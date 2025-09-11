Sebi deregisters 18 advisers for non-payment of fees

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: Sebi has cancelled the registration of 18 investment advisers, including Paladin Capital and Algoanalytics, for failing to pay mandatory renewal fees.

Despite multiple show-cause notices, the advisers did not comply. Sebi said the move aims to prevent misuse of expired licences.

The cancelled entities remain liable for past actions and must preserve records, address pending investor complaints, and ensure continuity of client services and proper fund or securities transfer. (PTI)