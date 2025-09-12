Applications open for scholarship to disabled students

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Indus Towers Scholarship Program 2025-26 for students with disabilities across India was announced by Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with Shishu Sarothi. Applications opened on August 22, a statement issued here said.

The scholarship, part of Indus Towers’ flagship CSR initiative Saksham, aims to empower youth with disabilities by supporting their education and skill development. Since its inception in 2016, the programme has benefitted over 900 students, many of whom have gone on to secure jobs in government and corporate sectors.

Each year, 100 students are selected under the scheme, covering a range of courses from short-term vocational training and coaching to higher secondary, graduation, and post-graduate studies. In addition to financial aid, the programme also provides career counselling and rights awareness sessions.

For Meghalaya students, local contact for the scholarship is Michael R. Kharjana (Bethany Society) (9022343194/[email protected]). More details are available at www.ssscholarship.org.