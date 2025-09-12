FIRs against 51 non-locals for Aadhaar address fraud

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 11: An FIR has been lodged against 51 non-tribals over alleged use of fraudulent documents and false declaration of their residential address as Lumkseh village under Mawryngkneng C&RD Block in East Khasi Hills.

GAD Minister Rakkam A. Sangma laid a statement on the floor of the House to a call attention motion moved by Mawryngkneng MLA, Heaving Stone Kharpran on a news items that 50 non-tribals have obtained Aadhaar card by claiming to be residents of Lumkseh village. The minister said that in the response to the FIR, a case has been registered and it is under active investigation.

He also informed that the matter has been taken up with the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI who has reported that out of the 51 cases, there are 44 unique entries while the remaining were either duplicate submissions of the same individual or multiple update IDs pertaining to the same person.

He said that the individuals in question have not applied for Aadhaar enrolment within the state, and instead, they sought to update their Aadhaar details by submitting proof of address documents indicating Meghalaya as their place of residence.

“These cases pertain solely to address updates, which can also be carried out as a self-service process through the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app,” the minister added.