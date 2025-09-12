Groups file plaint against ‘illegal’ stone quarries, sawmills in WGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 11: Several groups from West Garo Hills have submitted a joint complaint to the Superintendent of Police against illegal stone quarries and sawmills at Medhipara under Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division.

According to the groups, which included the GSU, GSMC and others from the Raksamgre and Pedaldoba regions, illegal sawmills, stone quarries and crusher mills have been blatantly operating in remote villages such as Motapara, Medhipara, Borogobal and Besorkona.

They alleged that these illegal activities have led to a drastic decline in forest cover and contributed to climate change.

“The environmental consequences of this widespread deforestation and mining activity extend far beyond immediate visual damage. The region has begun experiencing unprecedented weather disruptions that directly correlate with the intensity of illegal extraction activities. Residents across these villages report dramatic shifts in local climate patterns, with temperatures rising unpredictably during what should be cooler periods,” they stated in the complaint.

The groups further noted that winter patterns have become increasingly erratic, with some years experiencing unusually warm temperatures and others bringing unexpected cold snaps.

“Streams that once flowed year-round through villages like Tikrikilla and Bhaitbari now run dry for months at a time. Natural springs that communities relied upon for generations have ceased flowing, forcing residents to travel increasing distances for clean water. The root systems of felled trees, which once helped maintain soil structure and facilitate water infiltration, are gone, leading to increased surface runoff and reduced groundwater recharge,” they observed.

Asserting that the illegal stone quarries and timber mills were responsible for the deteriorating weather situation, the combined groups demanded strong action against the illegal operators and called for all such illegal setups to be shut down once and for all.