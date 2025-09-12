Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Groups file plaint against ‘illegal’ stone quarries, sawmills in WGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 11: Several groups from West Garo Hills have submitted a joint complaint to the Superintendent of Police against illegal stone quarries and sawmills at Medhipara under Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division.
According to the groups, which included the GSU, GSMC and others from the Raksamgre and Pedaldoba regions, illegal sawmills, stone quarries and crusher mills have been blatantly operating in remote villages such as Motapara, Medhipara, Borogobal and Besorkona.
They alleged that these illegal activities have led to a drastic decline in forest cover and contributed to climate change.
“The environmental consequences of this widespread deforestation and mining activity extend far beyond immediate visual damage. The region has begun experiencing unprecedented weather disruptions that directly correlate with the intensity of illegal extraction activities. Residents across these villages report dramatic shifts in local climate patterns, with temperatures rising unpredictably during what should be cooler periods,” they stated in the complaint.
The groups further noted that winter patterns have become increasingly erratic, with some years experiencing unusually warm temperatures and others bringing unexpected cold snaps.
“Streams that once flowed year-round through villages like Tikrikilla and Bhaitbari now run dry for months at a time. Natural springs that communities relied upon for generations have ceased flowing, forcing residents to travel increasing distances for clean water. The root systems of felled trees, which once helped maintain soil structure and facilitate water infiltration, are gone, leading to increased surface runoff and reduced groundwater recharge,” they observed.
Asserting that the illegal stone quarries and timber mills were responsible for the deteriorating weather situation, the combined groups demanded strong action against the illegal operators and called for all such illegal setups to be shut down once and for all.

Previous article
Conrad reiterates committment to improve edn sector
Next article
Applications open for scholarship to disabled students
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mukul’s call to ‘weaponise’ funds to expedite 125th Amendment passage

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 11: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Thursday suggested in the Assembly that the...
SPORTS

Derby of Gloves

Manchester derby turns into keeper clash with Donnarumma vs Lammens in spotlight EPL PREVIEW Manchseter, Sep 11: Manchester City and Manchester...
MEGHALAYA

FIRs against 51 non-locals for Aadhaar address fraud

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 11: An FIR has been lodged against 51 non-tribals over alleged use of fraudulent...
MEGHALAYA

Govt justifies PPP mode for Tura Med College

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 11: The construction of the Tura Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) is going on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mukul’s call to ‘weaponise’ funds to expedite 125th Amendment passage

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 11: Leader of Opposition Mukul...

Derby of Gloves

SPORTS 0
Manchester derby turns into keeper clash with Donnarumma vs Lammens...

FIRs against 51 non-locals for Aadhaar address fraud

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 11: An FIR has been...
Load more

Popular news

Mukul’s call to ‘weaponise’ funds to expedite 125th Amendment passage

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 11: Leader of Opposition Mukul...

Derby of Gloves

SPORTS 0
Manchester derby turns into keeper clash with Donnarumma vs Lammens...

FIRs against 51 non-locals for Aadhaar address fraud

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 11: An FIR has been...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge