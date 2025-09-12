Thuram derby adds spice to Juve–Inter Serie A clash

Rome, Sep 11: The Thuram brothers meet when Juventus hosts Inter Milan on Saturday in Serie A.

The Derby d’Italia will also mark the debut of the refcam in the Italian league, with the match official wearing a small video camera to provide viewers at home with an on-field lookMarcus Thuram, a forward at Inter, and younger brother Khephren, a midfielder at Juventus, already met twice last season. But this should mark the first time they start for the matchup between two of Italy’s biggest teams.

Their dad, Lilian Thuram, was a standout defender for Juventus and won the World Cup with France in 1998.Juventus has won its opening two matches. Inter opened with a 5-0 rout of Torino then lost its home opener to Udinese 2-1.

Dusan Vlahovic has scored in both of Juventus' matches despite speculation that he could have left the club during the transfer window. Vlahovic also scored in Serbia's 1-0 win over Latvia last weekend – then was held scoreless in England's 5-0 win over Serbia on Tuesday. (AP)