Sunday, September 14, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

DJ Afrojack to perform in India in Nov

By: Agencies

DJ and record producer Nick Leonardus van de Wall, better known as Afrojack, is all set to perform in India this November. His India tour will kick off in Mumbai on November 28, moving to Bengaluru on November 29 and will conclude in Delhi-NCR on November 30.
Excited about the gigs, Afrojack, said, ‘India, you’ve always been one of my favourite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love – it’s unmatched anywhere in the world.’ This would be Afrojack’s second visit to the country this year.
Earlier, he performed in Shillong on January 18 and a day later in Chandigarh on January 19 at the Sunburn Arena show. Over the years, the Dutch DJ has headlined some of the world’s most iconic festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC, and Coachella–while his Grammy win for co-producing Look At Me Now with Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes stands as a defining highlight of his career. (ANI)

