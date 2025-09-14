Entertainment Buzz

Sunday, September 14, 2025
Homebound to release on Sept 26

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s moving drama Homebound is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 26, the makers announced on Saturday. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the film explores themes of belonging, displacement, and the emotional complexities of returning home. It revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa. Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s article during the pandemic, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Johar shared the news on his Instagram handle. (PTI)

Akon’s wife files for divorce

Just a few days ahead of their 29th wedding anniversary, singer Akon’s wife Tomeka Thiam has filed for divorce from the musician. Thaim filed for divorce from the star citing irreconcilable differences, according to the filing, reports people.com. She listed their date of separation as ‘TBD’, and said they shared one child, 17-year-old daughter Journey. Thaim requested joint legal custody of Journey, and requested she have physical custody of the teen and Akon, 52, get visitation. She also requested spousal support, and asked the court not to award the singer any spousal support. (IANS)

Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve to headline Insidious 6

Actors Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve are set to feature in an upcoming Insidious film from Blumhouse and Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films.
Shaye is popular for her work in the horror genre and has been in projects such as Alone in the Dark, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters franchise, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. Eve is known for her role as Jamie in the Netflix supernatural-horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, which released in 2020. According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film, which is the sixth installment of the Insidious franchise, is slated to release in theatres on August 21, 2026. (PTI)

Ganguly’s ethnic charisma sets social media on fire

Move over cricket whites, because Sourav Ganguly just served a whole new innings – in fashion! The former Team India skipper, lovingly called Dada, has gone viral after stepping out in a royal ethnic look that has fans declaring him “the king of pitch and style.” In the now-trending photoshoot, Ganguly swapped his boardroom blazers for intricately designed dhoti-kurtas, and honestly, he nailed it. From the detailed embroidery to the effortless swag, the Prince of Kolkata looked every bit the festive season showstopper. (ANI)

Tiger Shroff with Cancer warriors during an event as part of World Rose Day celebrations, organised by Cancer Patients Aid Association, in Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI)
