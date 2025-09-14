Sunday, September 14, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza City, at least 32 die

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Deir al-Balah, Sep 13: A barrage of airstrikes killed at least 32 people across Gaza City as Israel ramps up its offensive there and urges Palestinians to evacuate, medical staff reported Saturday.
The dead included 12 children, according to the morgue in Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were brought.
Israel in recent days has intensified strikes across Gaza City, destroying multiple high-rise buildings and accusing Hamas of putting surveillance equipment in them. It has ordered residents to leave, part of an offensive aimed at taking over the largest Palestinian city, which it says is Hamas’ last stronghold.
Hundreds of thousands of people remain there, struggling under conditions of famine.
One of the strikes overnight and into early morning Saturday hit a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, killing a family of 10, including a mother and her three children, said health officials. Images showed the strikes hitting followed by plumes of smoke.
Israel’s army didn’t immediately respond to questions about the strikes.
In the wake of escalating hostilities and calls to evacuate the city, the number of people leaving has spiked in recent weeks, according to aid workers. However, many families remain stuck because of the cost of finding transportation and housing, while others having been displaced too many times and don’t want to move again, not trusting that anywhere in the enclave is safe.
In a message on social media Saturday, Israel’s army told the remaining Palestinians in Gaza City to leave “immediately” and move south to what it’s calling a humanitarian zone.
Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said that more than a quarter of a million people had left Gaza City – from an estimated 1 million who live in the area of north Gaza around the city.
The United Nations however, put the number of people who have left at around 100,000 between mid-August and mid-September. The UN and aid groups have warned that displacing hundreds of thousands of people will exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis.
Sites in southern Gaza where Israel is telling people to go are overcrowded, according to the UN, and it can cost money to move, which many people don’t have. (AP)

Previous article
Kash Patel faces congressional hearings after missteps in Kirk assassination probe
Next article
Trump calls on NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump calls on NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil

US President threatens 50% to 100% tariffs on China Basking Ridge, Sep 13: President Donald Trump said on Saturday...
INTERNATIONAL

Kash Patel faces congressional hearings after missteps in Kirk assassination probe

Washington, Sep 13: Hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, FBI Director Kash Patel declared online...
INTERNATIONAL

Netanyahu’s gamble of targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar backfires

Jerusalem, Sep 13: When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered this week’s attempted assassination of Hamas leaders in Qatar,...
INTERNATIONAL

Nepal’s next parl election will be held on March 5

Kathmandu, Sep 13: Nepal’s next parliamentary elections will be held on March 5, President Ramchandra Paudel’s office has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump calls on NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil

INTERNATIONAL 0
US President threatens 50% to 100% tariffs on China Basking...

Kash Patel faces congressional hearings after missteps in Kirk assassination probe

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Sep 13: Hours after the assassination of conservative...

Netanyahu’s gamble of targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar backfires

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, Sep 13: When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered...
Load more

Popular news

Trump calls on NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil

INTERNATIONAL 0
US President threatens 50% to 100% tariffs on China Basking...

Kash Patel faces congressional hearings after missteps in Kirk assassination probe

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Sep 13: Hours after the assassination of conservative...

Netanyahu’s gamble of targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar backfires

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, Sep 13: When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge